Age 90 of White Bear Lake Passed Away June 8, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife, Margit. Karl is survived by his children, Heinz (Karen), Gudrun Miller, Petra (Fred) Blackwelder, Uwe (Sara), Brigitte (Duane) Bengtson; several grand children and other family and friends. A special thank you to Lori for all of her support and help. Visitation 4-8PM on Friday, June 14 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Memorials to MN Chapter for the Society of the Blind.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 11, 2019