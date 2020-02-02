|
Of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 77. Karl is survived by his wife Sharon, of 46 years. Daughters, Tiffany L. Tracee (Brett) Makinen and Tania (John) Daniels. Karl's best friend Emma (dog). Grandchildren, Stephanie Dean, Logan Daniels, Travis (Leah) Tschida, Cortney Tschida, Lauren (Austin) Soine, Amanda Krueger, Tristan Makinen and Ethan Daniels. Great Grandson, Bram Dean-Stephens. Brothers, Fred (Cindy) Lehman and David (Terri) Lehman. Karl was preceded in death by his parents Maye and Ed Lehman and Karl Clarence Teater. Karl graduated from Mounds View High School. Karl actively served in the MN Army Reserve. Karl had a 47 year career at the Minnesota Department of Transportation in St. Paul. The D.O.T. honored Karl at retirement with his name engraved on a mile marker pendent placed on the new MPLS I 35W Saint Anthony Falls Bridge. Karl was a lifelong car enthusiast. Karl and Sharon made many friendships through 4-wheeling and classic cars. Member of the Four Wheel Family Club and Minnesota 4x4 Brothers. Longtime members of the River City Street Rods and later members of MN Galaxies Club and Midwest Region of the Shelby American Automobile Club (Ford Mustang). In addition to their active social life and enjoying grandchildren, Karl and Sharon have spent the last 11 years as loyal MN Twins season ticket holders. They have made many special friendships with other Season Ticket Loyalists! Karl's Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Church of St. Matthew's, 510 Hall Avenue, St. Paul MN 55107 651-224-9793. Visitation 9:30am to 11am, Mass at 11am and luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020