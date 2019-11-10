|
Age 57, of Chanhassen Passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on November 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lorrayne O'Neill. Survived by devoted husband, Timothy, daughter Alissa, son Jonathan, stepson Corey, sisters Sherrill Bock, Lynda Carr (Paul), Marleen Smith (Jeff), Janice Weber (Ken) and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service is Thursday, November 14th, 2:00 p.m. at Grace Church Eden Prairie Campus, Chapel (Door 2), 9301 Eden Prairie Rd., Eden Prairie. A visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019