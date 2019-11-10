Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
(952) 975-0400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Church Eden Prairie Campus, Chapel (Door 2)
9301 Eden Prairie Rd.
Eden Prairie, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Church Eden Prairie Campus, Chapel (Door 2)
9301 Eden Prairie Rd.
Eden Prairie, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karla GEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karla L. (Hennessy) GEEHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karla L. (Hennessy) GEEHAN Obituary
Age 57, of Chanhassen Passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on November 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lorrayne O'Neill. Survived by devoted husband, Timothy, daughter Alissa, son Jonathan, stepson Corey, sisters Sherrill Bock, Lynda Carr (Paul), Marleen Smith (Jeff), Janice Weber (Ken) and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service is Thursday, November 14th, 2:00 p.m. at Grace Church Eden Prairie Campus, Chapel (Door 2), 9301 Eden Prairie Rd., Eden Prairie. A visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -