(nee Adelhelm) Age 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 21, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Natividad, parents Augusta, Herman, and brother Lee Adelhelm. Survived by sisters Barbara (d.Will), Marianne (Jim) and sister-in-law Gloria; children Robert (Tony), Teresa (Dave), Patti (Ken), Mary (Bob) and Linda; grandsons Bob (Kim), Bill, Tom (Bibi), J.P. (Christina); 4 great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. Memorial at St. Paul Cremation Society on August 26, 2019, 1-4pm. Private burial at Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019