Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Paul Cremation Society
Resources
More Obituaries for Karolynn VASQUEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karolynn Jean VASQUEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karolynn Jean VASQUEZ Obituary
(nee Adelhelm) Age 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 21, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Natividad, parents Augusta, Herman, and brother Lee Adelhelm. Survived by sisters Barbara (d.Will), Marianne (Jim) and sister-in-law Gloria; children Robert (Tony), Teresa (Dave), Patti (Ken), Mary (Bob) and Linda; grandsons Bob (Kim), Bill, Tom (Bibi), J.P. (Christina); 4 great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. Memorial at St. Paul Cremation Society on August 26, 2019, 1-4pm. Private burial at Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karolynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.