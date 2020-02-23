|
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on February 14, 2020. Born January 18, 1937 in St. Paul, the eldest of the three daughters of Kate McIntosh Kugler and Dr. Alexis Kugler. She is now reunited (on Valentine's Day!) with her husband of fifty-two years, Jack. Kate is survived by twin sisters, Patsy (John) Tracy, Peggy (Phil) McLaughlin; children MaryKate (David Welch), John (Annamarie O'Neil), David (Sasha Hodges); granddaughters Morgan, Olive, Piper, Francesca, Luciana; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Kate grew up in St. Paul, graduated from Derham Hall High School, and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1955. She earned a B.A. in Social Science from the College of St. Catherine in 1960, and worked as a teacher. Following marriage to Jack in 1965, she lived and raised her family on the western Minnesota prairie, completing her M.A. in Social Work at South Dakota State University in 1987. Kate was a true humanitarian, an intellectual, a community organizer, a clinical counselor, and a great mom who was in many ways ahead of her time. She possessed endless energy to serve her community, curiosity to learn, and passion to uplift people. Kate maintained a lifelong commitment to social justice and her progressive Catholic faith, as a Consociate with the Sisters of St. Joseph, where she was a very active member of the Justice Commission, serving on Criminal Justice and Anti-Trafficking working groups. She made friends everywhere she went, and loved swimming, sailing, camping, reading poetry, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM, Friday, March 27, at Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, and reception following. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to CSJ Ministries Foundation and/or Breaking Free. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020