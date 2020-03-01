Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. MARY
423 5th St. S.
Stillwater, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Katelyn LIEHR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katelyn Marie LIEHR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katelyn Marie LIEHR Obituary
Our Beautiful Daughter Passed away on February 26, 2020, age 16. Survived by parents, Greg and Kristin; siblings, Trevor and Colton; grandparents, Al and Carolyn Liehr, Frank and Mitzi Vikingstad; many family and friends, including her beloved pets, Molly, Rizzo and Axel. Katelyn was a loving and caring person who touched so many lives. She shined! A student at Stillwater Area High School, she loved hockey, fishing, the puppy park with Mom, and family fun night. We will love you always and forever Katie Bean. Visitation Wednesday, March 4 from 5-7PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 5, 11:00AM at CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 423 5th St. S., Stillwater. Memorials preferred to the family to support a charity in Katelyn's memory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -