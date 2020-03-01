|
Our Beautiful Daughter Passed away on February 26, 2020, age 16. Survived by parents, Greg and Kristin; siblings, Trevor and Colton; grandparents, Al and Carolyn Liehr, Frank and Mitzi Vikingstad; many family and friends, including her beloved pets, Molly, Rizzo and Axel. Katelyn was a loving and caring person who touched so many lives. She shined! A student at Stillwater Area High School, she loved hockey, fishing, the puppy park with Mom, and family fun night. We will love you always and forever Katie Bean. Visitation Wednesday, March 4 from 5-7PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 5, 11:00AM at CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 423 5th St. S., Stillwater. Memorials preferred to the family to support a charity in Katelyn's memory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020