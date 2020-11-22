1/1
Katelyn Marie WOOD
Passed away at home on the evening of Saturday, October 31st, 2020. She was born 31 years ago in St. Paul, Minnesota to Doug and Laurie Wood (McNaughton). She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Amanda Wood Arneberg. She leaves behind her daughter, Melody, and her partner of several years, Nate Olson. She also leaves behind many dear family and friends. Her cousin Kayleen Eckman, close childhood friend Colleen Iverson, former teacher and close friend Alison Argyll, and Therese Stegora, who adopted a motherly role for Katelyn and provided endless amounts of support. Nearly everyone in Katelyn's life is worthy of mention, but she was blessed with far more friends and family than can fit neatly here. Compassion and love can be fleeting, especially in times of sadness and hardship, but if a person can embody those virtues throughout her life, then those virtues become imprinted into those touched by that love. Katelyn's life was far too short and she had so much more to give and experience as a young mother, but by her example we'll continue to give as she would give and love as she would love. She rests now in our hearts, but through our hearts we can keep her alive. Katelyn, there are no words to ease the heartache we feel at your loss. We love you and will always miss you. It was an honor to be your partner. You were an irreplaceable friend, partner, and mother. You will always be in our hearts and I'll always tell Melody who her mother was and how much you loved her. In lieu of flowers or other gifts to the family, we ask that you consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association or to your local animal shelter in Kateyn's memory. These are two causes that were very dear to Katelyn.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
