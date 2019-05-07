Home

Age 19, of White Bear Lake Loving Mom, Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece. Passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family on May 4, 2019. Preceded in death by aunt, Ann Forchette; great grand parents, Imogene & William Weber; Mary Jean Waldoch; cousin, Sonny. Survived by daughter, Raelynn; father, Zachary (Katie); mother, Charlie Hansen; brother, James; grandparents, James & Diane; Charles & Candace Hansen; great grandfather, Michael Waldoch; great grandmother, Georgia Erdos-Gorka; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Katelyn was a loving mother full of life, she loved her family above all. She will be forever missed but always in the hearts of all who knew her. A Celebration of Katelyn's life 1 PM Thurs., May 9th with visitation beginning at 11 AM at Willowbrook Church, 840 S. Lake St., Forest Lake. Interment, Oakland Cemetery, Marine. Please wear teal in honor of Katelyn's favorite color. Memorials preferred to https://www. gofundme.com/ katelyn-weber-funeral 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
