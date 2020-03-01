|
Our dearly loved Kathy, age 47, of Mendota Heights, passed away at the University of Minnesota Medical Center after a courageous and inspirational 14-month battle with a bacterial infection. Preceded in death by her grandparents Carl and Marge Stender (White Bear Lake) and Leo and Kate Mileski (Milwaukee). Kathy is survived by her parents, Bruce and Kaye Lee Stender; her husband, Robert Thompson; her precious dachshunds, Greta and Jack; brothers, Thomas (Mimi) Stender and Michael Stender; sister Laura (Brad) Johnson, brother-in-law, Joff, MD (Maria) Thompson; sister-in-law, Kim Snyder (Cam); 11 nieces and nephews, JB, Bailey and Cici Stender, Kate and Will Johnson, Andrew, Annika, Luke and Noah Thompson, Logan and Brennan Snyder. Katherine Ann Stender was born October 22, 1972 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Bruce and Kaye Stender. Kathy was born with Transposition of the Great Vessels, a congenital heart defect that required emergency heart surgery at birth plus another major heart surgery at age 3. The Stender family moved to Duluth in 1975. Aside from frequent heart arrhythmia and medical and surgical procedures Kathy enjoyed an active near normal life. She graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School and Duluth Marshall High School in 1991. Kathy took her famous smile and zest for life to St. Mary's University in Winona, MN where she graduated in 1995, and she took her first job as an Admission Counselor for St. Mary's. Following 7 years on the road, Kathy spent 5 years at St. Thomas University in fund raising. Kathy married Robert "Bob" Thompson in 2006 and settled in Mendota Heights, MN. Kathy has inspired everyone she's ever known by her vibrant energy and her ability to transform any event into a memorable social outing. Kathy never took a day for granted (maybe because of her heart condition). Kathy loved to travel with Bob hitting 20 European Countries in 6 trips plus 46 states. Kathy loved to go to Destin, Florida to visit her family. Kathy was a fabulous aunt to 11 nieces and nephews. She has been so proud and overjoyed to watch them all grow into wonderful young adults. Kathy absolutely cherished her friendships from childhood to college to jobs to volunteering to her neighborhood. She was embraced by her dear close friends, "Kathy's Warriors". Kathy would be considered the glue that held many relationships together. Although Kathy "lived" for activities, she did realize she needed downtime, and she loved making their house a "home" for Bob and their two dachshunds, Greta and Jack. Kathy with her beautiful heart has always been an avid volunteer and advocate for those in need. Kathy has volunteered with our church, St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Dorothy Day, Zonta International, and her favorite organization, Camp Odayin, a camp for kids with heart disease. We want to thank the University of Minnesota Heart Health Care team for all of the great care Kathy has received over the past 40 plus years. Dr. Ann Dunnigan cared for Kathy for nearly 25 years. Since 2007, Kathy has been under the care of the esteemed Adult Congenital Heart Team led by Dr. Cindy Martin, Dr. Henri Roukuz, and Kathy's favorite nurse practitioner, Lisa Von Wald. They loved Kathy and Kathy loved them. The family also wishes to express their gratitude to the U of M ICU Nursing and Medical Support team along with the physicians for their wonderful care. Kathy's life will be Celebrated on March 6, 2020 at the Basilica of St. Mary. Visitation at 10:00am, followed by 11:00am Eucharistic Celebration and Reception at 12:00 noon. Kathy requests no black attire. Father Joseph Gillespie, O.P., Pastor and Friend, will officiate. Those wishing to remember Kathy with a gift may contribute to her preferred charities: Kathy Stender Thompson Camper Scholarship Fund for children with heart disease at Camp Odayin, 3503 High Point North, Suite 250, Oakdale, MN 55128 or the Kathy Stender Thompson Memorial Fund supporting research of adult congenital heart disease at the University of Minnesota Foundation in honor of Drs. Cindy Martin and Henri Roukoz, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020