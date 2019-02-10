|
Devine Age 96, St. Paul, MN Died January 18 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Devine; her husband, Russel O Larson; her brother, Hugh John; and grand nephew Lukas Koskie. Kitty was born February 7, 1922 in Wilson, Wisconsin. Shortly after graduation, she moved to St. Paul and started working for 3M. Some 50 years later, in 1992, she retired from 3M. She loved life, gardening, her dogs and traveling throughout the world. Kitty will be missed by her nieces, Kathy Devine and Peggy Koskie; her nephew, John (Cheryl) Devine; and former nephew-in-law, Brad (Jolene) Koskie. Grand nieces Shanna (Jason) Reese, Emma (Matt) Yarbrough, Melissa Koskie, Joni Devine (David Middlen) and Melanie Devine; and eight great-grand nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at St. Therese of Woodbury LTC for the wonderful care and love Kitty received. Private interment to be held at Wilson Lutheran Church, Wilson WI. Celebration of her life will be at St. Therese of Woodbury, 7555 Bailey Road in Woodbury on Saturday, February 16, from 1:00-5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Therese of Woodbury, the Animal Humane Society or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019