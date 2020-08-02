Age 64 of Brooklyn Park Passed away the morning of July 27, 2020. She will be remembered for her deep love of playing the organ in church, serving as the music and choir director. Grateful for having shared in her life are Jeanne and Lisa Bowman, and her friends in the congregation of King of Glory Lutheran Church in Blaine. Memorial service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM with visitation at 5:30 PM at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. Memorials preferred to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000