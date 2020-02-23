Home

Katherine Helen (Lauer) GANNON

Katherine Helen (Lauer) GANNON Obituary
Kathy "Bee" Age 72 Passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Cumberland, WI. She is survived by Gary, loving husband of 48 years; children Robert Gannon of New Braunfels, TX and Dr. Erin (Aaron) Lehmann of Cumberland; grandchildren Miles and Charlie Lehmann; siblings Christina (Edward) Malloy of St. Paul, MN and William (Jeanine) Lauer of Plymouth, MN; sister's-in-law Michaela Lauer of St. Paul, MN, Patricia Gannon of Minneapolis, MN, Leslie (Bob) Viren of Sheridan, WY, Nancy (Joe) Boyd of Lafayette, CO; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives. Preceded in death by parents Robert M. and Elizabeth J. Lauer; and siblings Robert A. Lauer, Nicholas C. Lauer, and Mary E. Lauer. Lifelong closest friends: Her sister Chris, Suzy (Aberwald) Holwald, and Jean Aslakson. Kathy was born and raised in St. Paul; graduated from Our Lady of Peace H.S. (Class of 1966) and earned a nursing degree from St. Mary's in Minneapolis. She worked as an RN at both St. Cloud VA and Abbott Northwestern Hospitals. Kathy was an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening, daily walks, and crafting. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 900 St. Anthony Street, Cumberland, WI. 54829. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home, 1245 First Ave., Cumberland, WI. 54829, and one hour at church prior to the Mass. Memorials made in Kathy's (Bee') name to: Kinship of Cumberland, 1475 Webb St., Cumberland, WI. 54829 www.kinshipctl.org Midwest Special Services, 900 Ocean St., St. Paul, MN 55106 www.mssmn.org . www.skinnerfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
