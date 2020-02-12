Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota - Minneapolis Chapel
4343 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
612-825-2435
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Minneapolis Chapel
4343 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Minneapolis Chapel
4343 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
Katherine Joy "Katie" NELSON

Katherine Joy "Katie" NELSON Obituary
Age 44, of Columbia Heights Passed away on February 8, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents. Survived by husband, Nathan Lalum; parents, Robert and Karen Nelson; sister, Jill (Jody) Heustess; nieces, Charley and Piper and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Ehlers Danlos Society. Memorial service 11:00 AM, visitation 10:30 AM, Friday, February 14 at the Cremation Society of MN, 4343 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis 612-825-2435.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020
