Age 44, of Columbia Heights Passed away on February 8, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents. Survived by husband, Nathan Lalum; parents, Robert and Karen Nelson; sister, Jill (Jody) Heustess; nieces, Charley and Piper and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Ehlers Danlos Society. Memorial service 11:00 AM, visitation 10:30 AM, Friday, February 14 at the Cremation Society of MN, 4343 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis 612-825-2435.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020