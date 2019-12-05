Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine JUSKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine (Kyrpa) JUSKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine (Kyrpa) JUSKO Obituary
Age 95, of St. Paul, Minnesota Formerly of Hammond Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Katherine is survived by her loving children; son, Michael Jusko; daughter, Maria S. (Joseph) Metzger; precious grand daughters, Stefania Metzger and Natalie Metzger; several nieces and nephews. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband John; six brothers; and two sisters. A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Parastas at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held Directly at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 7047 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Raymond Sundland officiating. Katherine will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Katherine was a long-time area resident and a faithful member of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She also retired form Burgers Supermarket. Katherine will be missed dearly. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -