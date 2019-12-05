Home

Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
(219) 931-5762
Katherine JUSKO
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church
7047 Columbia Ave.
Hammond, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church
7047 Columbia Ave.
Hammond, IN
Burial
Following Services
St. Nicholas Cemetery
Hammond, IN
Katherine (Kyrpa) JUSKO

Age 95, of St. Paul, Minnesota Formerly of Hammond Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Katherine is survived by her loving children; son, Michael Jusko; daughter, Maria S. (Joseph) Metzger; precious grand daughters, Stefania Metzger and Natalie Metzger; several nieces and nephews. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband John; six brothers; and two sisters. A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Parastas at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held Directly at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 7047 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Raymond Sundland officiating. Katherine will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Katherine was a long-time area resident and a faithful member of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She also retired form Burgers Supermarket. Katherine will be missed dearly. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 5, 2019
