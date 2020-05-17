Age 88 of Mesa, AZ (formerly St. Paul) Retired owner of Maxine's Catering Passed away on May 1, 2020 of natural causes. Survived by husband Wayne Schmidt. Preceded in death by husband Richard (Dick) Johnson, parents Michael and Mary Hughes and siblings, Cleo, Jerome, Patricia (Hynes), John and Stephen Hughes. Loving mother of Michael (Cheri) of Woodbury, MN, Michele Riley (Patrick) of Chandler, AZ, Mark (Tammy) of Mesa, AZ and Matthew (Amy) Johnson of Hastings, MN. Loving grandmother of Michael Miller (Regina), Kayla Johnson, Ariana Limon, Rick (Kelsey) and Ryan Riley, Colton, Zachary, Tanner and Michael Johnson. Great grandmother of Luke Miller and Kaeden Johnson. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when large gatherings are allowed. Maxine loved to feed people and the family requests memorials be made to a local food bank or World Central Kitchen www.wck.org to feed those in need.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.