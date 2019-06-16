|
Age 96 Passed Away May 27, 2019 Katherine M. Schuller died on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 in her residences at Ecumen Lakeshore, Duluth, MN at the age of 96 years. Born on March 30, 1923 in Martinsburg Township, Renville County, MN to Albert and Alma (Ulrich) Spangenberg (both parents deceased), Katherine made her home in North St. Paul, MN for most of her life. A graduate of Bethesda Hospital's School of Nursing in 1944, Katherine served as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corp during World War II. She pursued an active career in nursing after leaving the Navy in 1945 and retired in 1981 from the American Red Cross where she served as Director of Nursing Health Services for St. Paul and the MN/WI Division. Katherine was a Red Cross Disaster Nurse and National Corporate Education Instructor. Katherine married her high school sweetheart John E. Schuller (deceased) in 1946 and had three son's John A. Schuller (wife Kay deceased), Downers Grove, IL, James R. Schuller (wife Anne), Duluth, MN and Jeffrey T. Schuller (deceased). Katherine and her husband John raised their family in the North Saint Paul area and wintered in McAllen, Texas during their retirement years. In 2012 they moved to Duluth, Minnesota. Katherine has 6 married grandchildren: Jacob Schuller, Stephanie Schuller Wojdyla, Joseph Schuller, Sara Schuller Marrello, Jarad Schuller and Sydney Schuller Jones and has 12 great grandchildren. Services for Katherine Schuller will be held at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service in St. Mark's sanctuary. St Mark's is located at 2499 N. Helen Street (Door 7W), North St. Paul, MN 55109. Private burial services will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019