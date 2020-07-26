Age 82, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, George; brothers, Tom and Russ Juhl. Survived by children, Andrew (Sara), Stan (Jill Grant), Chris "Popper" (Jennifer) and Leslie (Will) Mejia; grandchildren, Carly, Barret, Madisen, Manny, Rocky and Carlo. Longtime resident of Chestnut Hill neighbor hood. Private family service. Special thanks to the caring staff at Croixdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota Chapter Alzheimer's Association
. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511