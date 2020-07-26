1/1
Katherine Marie SCHMITT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, George; brothers, Tom and Russ Juhl. Survived by children, Andrew (Sara), Stan (Jill Grant), Chris "Popper" (Jennifer) and Leslie (Will) Mejia; grandchildren, Carly, Barret, Madisen, Manny, Rocky and Carlo. Longtime resident of Chestnut Hill neighbor hood. Private family service. Special thanks to the caring staff at Croixdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota Chapter Alzheimer's Association. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved