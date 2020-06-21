Katherine Mary "Kathey" SANTANNI
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Kathey passed away peacefully and went to the Lord on May 6, 2020 at her home at Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville. Kathey was preceded in death by her husband Dan and parents Antoinette and Joseph Destito. Survived by sons Don (Jill) and Ron (Jacki). Kathey will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Tony (Sarah), Julie, Jonny, Cheri, Scott (Renee) and Angela; great grandchildren Trent, Erika, Drew, Sam, Belle, Cam and Dom. Kathey lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, traveling, her many friends and going out to eat, getting her hair and nails done and going to church. For 38 years she was a travel consultant and traveled extensively. Her favorite trips were cruising to Alaska! She also was a consultant at the Dayton's Oval Room. There will be a Mass held on June 26th at 11:00am at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview. Social distancing will apply and masks are recommended. There will be visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at 10:00am. A private family interment will take place after the Mass. Due to the Covid-19 there will be no luncheon served afterwards. Memorials preferred to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. You may also watch the Mass via streaming @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
