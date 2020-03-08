|
|
Age 92, of Roseville Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 2, 2020. She was a graduate of Wilson High School and retired from Capital Orthopedics. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Lester, parents Spiros "Sam" and Marie Katseres, brothers William (Shirley) and Ted, sisters-in-law Lucille (Rudy) Fugina, Geraldine Olson and brother-in-law Myron (Audrey). She is survived by her children, Michael (Kim), Brian (Becky) and Susan (William Schwartz) Feidt; grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Tracy), Neal, Brandon, Brieanna (Ian) Salbacka, Matthew Feidt, Melissa (Josh) Jereczek, Michaela Schwartz and William Schwartz III; great grandchildren, Emma Jean Olson, Shyann Brown and Aubrey Mae Salbacka; brother-in-law Gene Olson; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Midway (436 Roy Street N., St. Paul) with visitation one hour prior to service Tuesday. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020