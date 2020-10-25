1/
Katherine S. RICH
Age 98 Of St. Paul Preceded in death by her husband Harvey Dean Rich in 1993. Beloved mother of son's Larry and wife Wilma of Browerville, MN and Merlin and wife Billie of Murfreesboro, TN; grandmother of Jeffery and wife Jodi, Amy and husband Jonathan Claussen and Michael and wife Rachel; great grandmother "GG" to 18 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Funeral Service Wednesday (October 28, 2020) 10:30 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 East 7th Ave., North Saint Paul, MN with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to New Harmony Care Center, 135 Geranium Ave. E., St. Paul, MN 55117. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
