Passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Amber Woods, Harmar Township, PA. As a grandmother, she earned her Bachelors' Degree in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, an achievement of which she was so proud. Kathy worked as a bookkeeper, Director of Finance, and Manager of Human Resources. Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Felice "Sonny" Moretti, her parents and is survived by her children, Jocelyn (David) Blood, Felicia (Joe) O'Neill (Bloomington, MN), Leslie Moretti, Rex Moretti, her sister, Amelia (Wayne) Tepke, and her brother Joseph Pavlovic. She is also Proud "Bubbi" of Vincent McCall (Meredith), Russell McCall, Claire O'Neill, Leigh O'Neill, and Taylor (Bryan) O'Neill Brutlag, and great grandchildren Ella and Harper McCall and Paige Brutlag. She was an exceptional cook and will be fondly remembered for her Post Christmas Eve Mass Feasts. She was also one of the last off the dance floor at Taylor & Bryan's wedding. Services and burial were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Blessing Board, 140 Pennsylvania Avenue, Oakmont, Pennsylvania 15139. www.siwicki-vanickofh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
