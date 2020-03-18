Home

Kathie HANSON

Kathie HANSON Obituary
Age 67 Of Lino Lakes Went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Bill & Ruth Brodt. Survived by husband of 43 years, Dennis; children Alicia Meyer (Gary) & Marc (Alex); grandchildren Reave, Krew & Kinsley; siblings Bill, Vickie & Kelly Brod. The service and interment at Lakeview Cemetery will be private because of gathering restrictions in place right now. You can view a video replay of the service after 12 Noon on Friday at www.MuellerMemorial.com.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 18, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
