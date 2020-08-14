Age 60 — Of Vadnais Heights Passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 10, 2020 due to a recurrence of cancer. Preceded in death by father, Bruce Kliese. Survived by loving husband and best friend, Tom; sons, Jason and Matt (Jes) Gysbers; daughters, Randee (fiance Doug Lacktorin) and Jaimie Esboldt; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Mason, Connor, Calli, and Taylor; mother, Judy Kliese; sister, Sandie (Jeff) Thone; brother, Steve (Lisa) Kliese; many other relatives and friends. A public visitation will be held from 2-6 PM Sunday, August 16 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. The funeral service followed by interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park will be private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550