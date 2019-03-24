|
|
Age 61 of North St. Paul Passed away March 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents James & CloAnn Proulx; brother Richard Proulx. Survived by loving husband of 37 years, Pete; children Peter Jr. and Amanda; stepdaughter Julie Bennett; siblings Susette (Paul) Slevin, Michael and Robert Proulx; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Tuesday (3/26) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM and one hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019