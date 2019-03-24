Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen DAVIDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. "Kathy" DAVIDS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen A. "Kathy" DAVIDS Obituary
Age 61 of North St. Paul Passed away March 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents James & CloAnn Proulx; brother Richard Proulx. Survived by loving husband of 37 years, Pete; children Peter Jr. and Amanda; stepdaughter Julie Bennett; siblings Susette (Paul) Slevin, Michael and Robert Proulx; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Tuesday (3/26) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM and one hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now