Kathleen A. FRANCIS

Kathleen A. FRANCIS Obituary
Age 54, of South St. Paul Formerly of Coon Rapids Passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was a longtime member of Augustana Lutheran Church of West St. Paul. Kathy was preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Francis. She is survived by children, Carmelo Washburn, Amanda Washburn and Mark Licandro; significant other of 26 years, Brent Youness; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Adrien and Lucy; siblings, Theresa, John, Christine, Robert, Anthony, Maureen, Michael and Rosemarie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be 11am Sat., Oct. 26 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, with visitation after 10 am. gearty-delmore.com 763-537-4511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2019
