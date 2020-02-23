|
Age 85, of Diamond Bluff, WI Preceded in death by grandsons Nathan and Ryan Giguere; siblings Margaret Strese, Della Gangl, Mary Lou Motzko, Martin DesLauriers, and Dick DesLauriers. Survived by husband Tom; children Tom (Sue), Dave (Georgia), Patrick (Susan), Lynn, and Tim (Cheri); 12 grand children; 1 great-grandson; siblings, Helen Gerten, Louis DesLauriers, Eileen Welsch, and Alice DesLauriers; also many dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota. Visitation at church one hour before the Mass. Interment St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Mendota, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020