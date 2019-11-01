Home

Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kathleen A. NELSON

Kathleen A. NELSON Obituary
Age 60 of St Paul She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters. Surviving are her three children: Colleen Nelson (Patrick), Gregory Nelson (Savannah) and Michael Nelson; six grandchildren: Julian, Marianna, Nevaeh, Sean, Aizik, Seraphina; and her five siblings: Karen (Clint) Shopbell, Bill, Margaret, Kenneth and Earl Staats. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1-3 PM with sharing of memories at 3 PM at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W. 7th St., St. Paul, MN. Wulff Godbout 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2019
