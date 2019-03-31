|
Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona from pneumonia with her beloved husband and family by her side. She is preceded in her death by her loving parents Richard & Lillian Faragher. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald; sister Karen; brothers Jim (Jan) and William; sons Derek (Rosemarie), Jeff (Michelle), Jeremy; 5 cherished grandchildren, Stephanie, Melissa, Ashley, Drew and Jace; and host of nieces and nephews. She attended Nativity Elementary and was a 1962 graduate of Central High School. Kathe attended Mankato State College and met her husband Don at the University of Minnesota. Kathe and Don enjoyed a life full of travel, family and friends. She was an avid reader, enjoyed politics and was the craftiest lady there ever was and enjoyed sewing. Along with her crafts, she was active in her Church. With all of her medical ailments, she never complained and always had a positive outlook and craftily bedazzled her cane. No matter what she was dealing with medically she was always up for a good time. A Celebration of life will be held in August. For more info 818-516-6485.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019