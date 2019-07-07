|
Passed unexpectedly on June 20, 2019. Kathleen was born on August 6, 1951 in St. Paul, MN. She is preceded in death by her mother Violet Jablonski and father Charles Martin Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joseph Karp Jr., her three sons, Matthew Karp, Patrick Karp (Susan), Joseph Karp III (Heather); her sister Toni Shearen; brother Mike Johnson; 5 grand children and 5 great grandchildren. Kathy embraced her Irish heritage, was comforted by listening to her Irish music and loved reading. Kathy was a patient and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. A church ceremony will take place on July 8, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Church, 261 E 8th St., St. Paul, MN 55101 with luncheon to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kathleen's life.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019