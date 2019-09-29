|
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. Age 53, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Eleanor Slama. Survived by husband, Dean; daughter, Amber (Devin) Westman; son, DJ; grandchildren, Payton, Paislee and Paige; loving friend, Lori Noelle; brother, Ken; sister, Jennifer; and her nieces, nephews, and many friends. Visitation from 5-8PM on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Celebration of Life will continue Thursday, Oct. 3rd at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul: Visitation beginning at 10AM, with the Memorial Service at 11AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019