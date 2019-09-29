Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St. (Hwy 61)
St. Paul, MN
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade St. (Hwy 61)
St. Paul, MN
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. Age 53, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Eleanor Slama. Survived by husband, Dean; daughter, Amber (Devin) Westman; son, DJ; grandchildren, Payton, Paislee and Paige; loving friend, Lori Noelle; brother, Ken; sister, Jennifer; and her nieces, nephews, and many friends. Visitation from 5-8PM on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Celebration of Life will continue Thursday, Oct. 3rd at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul: Visitation beginning at 10AM, with the Memorial Service at 11AM.
