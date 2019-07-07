Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
380 E. Little Canada Rd
, Little Canada, MN
View Map
Resources
Kathleen Ann (Tracy) NEHM


1948 - 2019
Kathleen Ann (Tracy) NEHM Obituary
Age 71 of Roseville Passed away July 2, 2019 Survived by loving husband of 53 years, Richard; beloved children, Mike (Sandy), Rick and Lori Nehm; 2 grandsons, Viktor and Gustav and their mother, Karin Nehm; brothers, Edward Tracy and John (Denice) Tracy; nieces and nephews; aunt, Audrey (Dave) Schimke; other relatives and friends. Kathy owned and operated KTN Public Accounting Services for many years. Visitation 4-8PM Monday July 8th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, (visitation 10-11AM) at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Memorials preferred to Osman Ladies Auxiliary or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
