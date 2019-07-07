|
Age 71 of Roseville Passed away July 2, 2019 Survived by loving husband of 53 years, Richard; beloved children, Mike (Sandy), Rick and Lori Nehm; 2 grandsons, Viktor and Gustav and their mother, Karin Nehm; brothers, Edward Tracy and John (Denice) Tracy; nieces and nephews; aunt, Audrey (Dave) Schimke; other relatives and friends. Kathy owned and operated KTN Public Accounting Services for many years. Visitation 4-8PM Monday July 8th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, (visitation 10-11AM) at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Memorials preferred to Osman Ladies Auxiliary or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019