Kathleen Ann RHEIN-DEGE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 74 of Lake Elmo Beloved wife of George Dege Our dear Katie passed away peacefully at her home last Sunday. Dege Garden Center was an integral part of George and Katie's life for many decades. The loyal employees that worked with them at the store were their extended family. Outside of the garden center, Katie was a dedicated member of many organizations, including the Minnesota Street Rod Association (MSRA), Twin Cities Harley Club, the Antique Purse Collectors Society, Manes and Tails Harness Club, and the "Unofficial West Bank Artists Association." Survived by husband, George; children, Steve (Jodi), Deb (Jeron) Taylor, Michelle (Darrin) Jones, and Jackie (Bob) Clifford; sixteen grand children; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, George Rhein; and many other family and friends. Memorial to be held at a later date. www.MaplewooMNFuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved