Age 74 of Lake Elmo Beloved wife of George Dege Our dear Katie passed away peacefully at her home last Sunday. Dege Garden Center was an integral part of George and Katie's life for many decades. The loyal employees that worked with them at the store were their extended family. Outside of the garden center, Katie was a dedicated member of many organizations, including the Minnesota Street Rod Association (MSRA), Twin Cities Harley Club, the Antique Purse Collectors Society, Manes and Tails Harness Club, and the "Unofficial West Bank Artists Association." Survived by husband, George; children, Steve (Jodi), Deb (Jeron) Taylor, Michelle (Darrin) Jones, and Jackie (Bob) Clifford; sixteen grand children; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, George Rhein; and many other family and friends. Memorial to be held at a later date. www.MaplewooMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.