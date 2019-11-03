|
Beloved Wife, Mother And Grandmother Passed away to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019 at the age of 63. Survived by husband David, of 35 years; daughters, Angela (Joe) Krube and Heidi Schuster; grandchildren, Jon, Manuel, Carlos and Ana; sister, Rose; brothers, Leroy III "Butch" (Linda), David (Andi), Pat (Mary) and Paul (Tina) St. Aoro; many nieces and nephews. Service Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Dr. at Hwy 96, White Bear. Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM and one hour prior to the service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019