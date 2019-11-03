Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Kathleen Ann SCHUSTER

Kathleen Ann SCHUSTER Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother And Grandmother Passed away to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019 at the age of 63. Survived by husband David, of 35 years; daughters, Angela (Joe) Krube and Heidi Schuster; grandchildren, Jon, Manuel, Carlos and Ana; sister, Rose; brothers, Leroy III "Butch" (Linda), David (Andi), Pat (Mary) and Paul (Tina) St. Aoro; many nieces and nephews. Service Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Dr. at Hwy 96, White Bear. Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM and one hour prior to the service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
