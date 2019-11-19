|
Age 75, of Cottage Grove Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Kathy enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with her loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Richard Keller and Elizabeth Monson; grand parents, Donald and Mary Love; and brother, John Monson. Survived by her husband, Todd; sons, Thomas Newton, Robert (Penny) Newton, and John Newton (Heidi Martin); grandchildren, Michael, Kalie, and Kiara; siblings, Shirley (Marlin) Maul, Sandy Moseng (Mark Anderson), Jim (Cathy) Monson, Janet (Joe) O'Dell, and Dianne Schiell; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-5PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 and continues at 10AM, Monday at the church. Funeral Service will begin at 11AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at the church. Interment will follow at Newport Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 19, 2019