|
|
Age 80, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Kathleen was born August 3, 1939, in St. Paul, MN and dedicated her life influencing people with her limitless spirit, exceptional positive energy and unwavering faith, not only in God, but in all of humanity. She was a bright light who rejoiced in the beauty of life and took great joy in selflessly helping others. She will be fondly remembered by brother, Patrick Farley of St. Paul, MN; children, Annie (Rob Rifleman) Sagstetter of Prescott WI, Mary (Bill Burton) Sagstetter of Siren, WI, James (Sheri) Sagstetter of Aurora, IL, Paul (Lora) Sagstetter of Cottage Grove, MN, Jean (Tommy) Soehn of Birmingham, AL & John Sagstetter of Roseville, MN; and grandchildren, Baylen Rifleman; Darren Burton; Jake (fiancée, Cassie), Zak (Emily) & Lucas Sagstetter; Jenna & Sam Sagstetter; TJ, Payton, Sydney & Addison Soehn; Will, Leo, & Gracie Mae Sagstetter. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Paul (239 Selby Ave) with Visitation 1 hr prior. Memorials preferred in Kathleen's name to the Cathedral of St. Paul or Little Sisters of the Poor of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020