Kathleen "Kathy" BARNES
Age 77 Passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband Larry; parents Charles and Pauline; siblings Dolores and Wayne; mother and father-in-law Harold and Florence Barnes. Survived by her children Christie (Dan) Macaulay, Lisa (Pat) Wincentsen and Patrick (Melissa) Barnes; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation to be held 9:30-10:30 am Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove. Memorial service on Friday at 11 am at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville. Masks will be required at both inside events.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Kok Funeral Home
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
To Kathy’s children. Your mom was very kind to me when my husband Frankie passed two years. She came over to visit and comfort me. It meant so much to me that she would do that. I thought you should know. Thoughts and prayers to you all. It’s so hard to lose our Mom’s.
Sharon Meduna, neighbor from Martin Ct
Sharon Meduna
Neighbor
