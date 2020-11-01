Age 74 Loving Wife, Mother & Grandmother Passed away on October 18, 2020 due to complications from Covid 19. She is preceded in death by parents George & June Kowalski, brother Michael, and first husband Kenneth Neumann. Survived by loving husband James; children Shelly (Ron) Tripp, Ken (Renee) Neumann. Erica, and Adam; grandchildren Tyler, Sam, Jesse, Zachary, Samantha, Bella, Daphne, Jeromie & Nichole; sisters Georgeanne, Connie; brother Mark; and many family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held in spring 2021.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.