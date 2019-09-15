Home

Age 86 of St. Paul, MN Was called to Heaven on September 4, 2019 surrounded by her family, her friend Helen, and her grand dog Uno. Kathleen worked for the city of St. Paul. She loved to read, shop, play mahjong and bridge; she also enjoyed having coffee and gabbing daily with her friends. Survived by her children, Gregory (Nancy), Jerome, Kayleen (Joe Gorman), Carol (Andy) Gilbert, Sheila (Jason) Todora; grandchildren Jim and Chris Gilbert. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11AM, Church of St. Joseph, 1154 SEMINOLE AVE, WEST ST. PAUL, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Heartland Hospice Care and Church of St. Joseph.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
