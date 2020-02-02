Home

Age 68 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 19. Kathy enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, playing board games and bingo with family and friends. Kathy is preceded in death by her mother, Betty, father, Raymond, brother Dennis and sister Cindy. She is survived by her ex-husband, Lee, children, Heather, Danelle and Lee, siblings, Wannetta, Don, Debbie, Darrell, Kevin, Duane and Rita, grandchildren and great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, dear friends, Kathy, Denice, and Marilyn. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 21st at River Heights Vineyard Church, 6070 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights. Memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
