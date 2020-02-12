|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 10, 2020. Kathy retired from lunch services at the St. Paul School District. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Steve; her children, Tim (Mary), Corrine, and Mike (Jennifer); 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose, Jackie and Tom; and many nieces, nephews, her extended Bauer family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Friday, February 14 at St. Pascal Baylon Church, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul. Visitation will begin at 9AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020