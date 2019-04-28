|
|
Age 76, of Bayport Passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2019. Survived by husband of 56 years, Bill; sons, Bob (Gail), Dan (April); grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Ellie and Will; brothers, Steve (Sharon), Dan (Kit), Mark (Sandy) and Peter (Mary) Ridgway; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Dorothy Ridgway and sister, Ann Flug. Memorial service Saturday, May 11, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bayport Community Action League or Community Thread. Casual dress encouraged. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019