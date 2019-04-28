Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Kathleen F. (Ridgway) CONLEY

Kathleen F. (Ridgway) CONLEY Obituary
Age 76, of Bayport Passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2019. Survived by husband of 56 years, Bill; sons, Bob (Gail), Dan (April); grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Ellie and Will; brothers, Steve (Sharon), Dan (Kit), Mark (Sandy) and Peter (Mary) Ridgway; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Dorothy Ridgway and sister, Ann Flug. Memorial service Saturday, May 11, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bayport Community Action League or Community Thread. Casual dress encouraged. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
