Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away January 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anchor and Katherine Bredahl; siblings, Thomas Bredahl, Dorie Brunzell, Elizabeth "Betty" Thomas and Carl Bredahl. She is survived by siblings, Roger and Donna Bredahl and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 am with a Gathering of family and friends from 9:00-10:00 am at Lumen Christi Anthology Church, 2055 Bohoand Ave., St. Paul, MN. 55116. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020