Age 72, of New Brighton Died suddenly, though peacefully, on June 16, 2020. She is survived by her son, Brian, partner Rick Wickre, sister Rosemary Dummer, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, surrogate grandchildren and many, many friends. Preceded in death by mother Evelyn, father Clarence, step father George Heywood and sister Patricia Kozeny. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Kathy enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling around the world with family and friends. She retired after a long career with the St. Anthony-New Brighton school district; for the last 20 years she served as the Director of Community Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for scholarships to St. Anthony-New Brighton Community Services programs. Private services will be held. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.