On Friday, March 27, 2020, Kathleen Jane Link loving wife and mother of 3, passed away at the age of 77. Preceded in death by parents, Frances and Charles Peisert of St. Paul, MN. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Link and her 3 children, David and Steven Link and Julie (Michael) Pooler. Kathy was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was an amazing grandmother and will be greatly missed. Kathy was the most happy when the whole family was around, family gatherings were always special because of her. Her goal to teach us how to keep going in hard times, love hard and give 110% will be her legacy. It's easy to say Mom earned her wings, an angel both on earth and now in Heaven. Due to Covid19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life planned for Kathy at a later date. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020