Kathleen JUETTEN
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Kathleen JUETTEN
Kathleen JUETTEN Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away on Dec. 23rd surrounded by loving family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and going to the cabin. Preceded by husband, Jean; son-in-law, Bruce Winterle. Survived by children, Greg Juetten, Kim Winterle, Mike (Mary) Juetten; grandchildren, Peter (Eun Young Oh), Patrick, Jason, Kelly (Jack) Arneson, Jackie, Jeffrey, Melissa, Tommy; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Annie, Tyler, Estella, Annabelle, Finley, Chloe; other loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Thurs., Jan. 2nd with Visitation at 10AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale. Kathleen will be buried with her husband at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
