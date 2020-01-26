|
nee Sullivan Born on the 4th of July Resident of Luck WI, formerly of Little Canada MN and Green Valley AZ, passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Reunited in death with husband, Gerald "Jerry"; daughter, Elizabeth; parents, Gregory and Gertrude (nee Breimhurst) Sullivan; brothers, Ed, Bob and Tom; and her royal menagerie of furry friends. Survived by devoted son, Ed (Debbie) of Lake Nebagamon WI; exceptional grandchildren, Clinton (Mindy) and Kelly (Jessee) Kellerman and Holly (Curtis) Baier; delightful great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Aya, Bash, Brooke, Kaci, Kiera, Tyson and Zeke; sisters, Pat (Gene) Thom, Jean (Richard) Wagner and Mairie Sullivan; and a large extended family. As a pioneer at age 18 in the world of full-time working women, she served as the first of two corporate paralegals at Oppenheimer Law Firm, was past President of Executive Women International, and held the position of Corporate and Mutual Fund Treasurer at Mairs and Power until retirement. An encouraging and generous mentor, she lent her support and expertise wherever needed and was proud of her work with numerous volunteer and charitable organizations throughout her lifetime. She loved her animals, family and friends, probably in that order, upon whom she lavished gustatory delights. That woman could cook! She'll be missed in countless ways. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, January 31 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Interment St. John's Cemetery. Visitation from 10 - 11 AM Friday at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020