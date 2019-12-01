|
(nee Savard) Lifelong resident of West St. Paul Passed peacefully on November 26, 2019 at age 74. Preceded in death by husband, Patrick; parents, Edward & Maxine Savard; and brother, Richard Savard. Survived by children, Laurie Deters and Daniel (Theresa) Lang; grandchildren, Haley Deters, Benjamin Deters and Jacob Kruse; siblings, Sue Fuhrman and Michael Savard. Kay's compassion and generosity were among her best qualities. She gave her time and money to causes that she held dear, volunteering at hospices and donating money to charity. She was also a decades long member of the Church of St. Joseph Choir. Kay's adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by many family and friends, both here and at her home-away-from-home on Grand Cayman. Those who knew Kay, could not help but love her. Memorial Mass 11 AM Tuesday, December 10th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Gathering of Family & Friends 4-8 PM Monday, December 9th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul; and 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019