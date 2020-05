Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 74, of Bayport, MN Passed away on May 6, 2020 from complications of a long-term illness. She will be greatly missed by a large network of family, friends, and neighbors. We will celebrate Kathy's life when it is safe to gather. If you would like to receive updates regarding a memorial service, please email celebratekathym@gmail.com









