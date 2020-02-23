Home

Kathleen "Kathy" (Donatell) LUKESH

Kathleen "Kathy" (Donatell) LUKESH Obituary
Age 68 of St. Paul Passed away on February 19, 2020 surrounded by family. Kathy was a cat lover who will always be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ellen Donatell; brother, Tim; in-laws Phil & Claire Lukesh. She leaves to celebrate her memory her husband Tom; sons, Scott (fiancee Nicole Smith) Lukesh, Rick Lukesh; grandchildren Maddison & Collin Lukesh; brother Gary (Diane) Donatell; her beloved cat Simone; and many other family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
